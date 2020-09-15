Mexican folkloric dance teacher teaches lessons through art

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:32s - Published 10 minutes ago

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, we are sharing Rose Marie Mendez's story, a renowned Mexican folkloric dance teacher who has made an impact in her community since 1965.

FOR THE NEXT MONTH --WE'LL BRING YOU STORIESABOUT THE CULTURESWHICH SHAPED PARTS OFOUR COMMUNITY.IT STARTS WITH THISSTORY FROM 41 ACTIONNEWS REPORTER SARAHPLAKE.We are excited to kick offHispanic Heritage Month withthis story..

About a renownedMexican folkloric danceteacher..

Who shows herstudents life is reflected inart.She invited us to her homewhere she's been instillingthese values in her studentsfor decades.dancing 34:1these values in her studentsfor decades.dancing 34:19Mexican folkloric dancing tellsa story..Rose Marie Mendez hasdedicated her life tounderstanding and then tellingthat storyNice pose, nice pose..She founded her danceschool, Rose Marie's FiestaMexicana, in 1965..

Bringingwith her a deep knowledge ofdifferent styles of Mexicandance, like this one - La Brujafrom Vera Cruz..

Where thewomen balance a glass ofwater on their head.They'll continue with thedance so you can see howbalanced a female today hasto be, ready for anything andeverything.You've seen Rose Mariestudents performing atfestivals and fiestas aroundKansas City, and the UniteStates..

Their performancesare limited right now duringthe pandemic, but they stillpractice for several hours aweek.Y eso es!

Nice job, looksgood.Kids are always in and out ofher home in KCK..

Hercollections and memoriesdecorating her house markmoments in her life..

Lessonsshe tries to teach herstudents.Nothing's perfect here andthat's the way I like it, causethey have to be accepting thefact that life goes on butthere's always somethingthat's going to complicate yourlife in the meantime.

Inexchange, I'm sharing withthem the grassroots ofMexico.Rose Marie was 19 years oldwhen she went to studyfolkloric dance in Mexico,which she brought back to hercommunity.Let me show you what I gothere..Photo albums span thedecades - the students..

Theperformances..We took this picture in front ofthe library on Minnesota, drewan immense crowd.And the history -- She wasinvolved in the YWCA, and in1974 was chosen to representthe U.S. in an internationalcultural conference..

Sheserved on the board of theNational Association ofFolkloric Groups..

And wasinvited to join the EthnicEnrichment Commission.Those of us who have hadgrassroots training havelearned a proficiency of justthe skills to be able tocommunicate with people andto hear your voice heard.She follows after hergrandfather, SaturninoAlvarado, who was key inintegrating Argentine HighSchool in 1930 so that hischildren and another youngman could go to school.That's my mom and my UncleJess.

20:03 This is the classof 1930.

Before that therewere no Mexicans graduatingfrom that school at all.Every day of her life, RoseMarie has carried this proudhistory with her..Life is beautiful, we just haveto be able to share it with asmany as we possibly can.The rigorous hours oftraining..

The successes andfailures..

And the applause -all reflections of life throughthe craft she teaches.I'm still taking classes.

All ofus, we try to stay as polishedas we possibly can until theLord says you can't moveanymore.Sarah Plake 41 action news.LOOK FOR STORIESABOUT HISPANIC HERITAGEALL MONTH LONG ON 41ACTION NEWS.YOU'LL FIND ALL THESTORIES ON OUR WEBSITE-- ALONG WITH PROFILESOF HISPANMIC MEMBE