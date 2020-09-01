Two Month Missing Mystery

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 week ago

It has been a long two months for the family of 39- year-old James Ryan Taylor who has been missing since July 14th.

"just soul searching on what i could have done different.."

And holding on to the final words her son said before walking out the door..

"he left and said, "momma i'll see you later."

It was a tuesday night on july 14th when james stopped by his mother house to visit..

Laura didn't notice anything unusual about his behavior.

Sot - laura taylor - mother "he came by and i had gone gotten supper.

I didn't cook that night just got captain d's, he liked captain d's.

And he ate and showered and he come out joking you know just his little crazy self."

But she wasn't prepared for what would happen next..

According to columbus police..

James was last seen driving a silver ford fiesta..

License plate lte 7723.

Police say a family member talked to him on the phone around 1 am and 2 a.m.

The next morning..

A family friend also said they saw him around that time but did not say where.

Columbus police chief fred shelton says this case has come with many dead ends..

Sot - fred shelton - columbus police chief "right now we need good factual leads some credible information for us to investigate.

We are working with the lowndes county sheriff's department, we've gotten together and we put our heads together to try to form some strategies.

We are working just as hard as we can to try and bring some closure for this incident."

And while law enforcement continues their investigation..

Laura is remaining hopeful..

Sot - laura taylor - mother " i think well he told me he was going to see me later.

So i kind of think he's going to come back you know.

I just hope that they can find him and that he is ok and everything will be fine."

Tag if you or anyone has any information on james whereabo you're asked to call columbus police or golden triangle crimestoppers..

