Nuggets stun Clippers in Game 7, will face Lakers in West final Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Duration: 01:40s - Published 5 minutes ago Nuggets stun Clippers in Game 7, will face Lakers in West final Once down 3-1 in the series, the Nuggets completed an all-time comeback by defeating the Clippers in Game 7 of their semifinal matchup and will now face the Los Angeles Lakers for the Western Conference crown. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron & the Lakers should be seriously concerned about the Clippers | UNDISPUTED The Los Angeles Clippers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets thanks in...

FOX Sports - Published 6 days ago