Heather Brown looks at what you should do once the mail-in ballot arrives at your home -- and the most common mistakes absentee voters make (2:52).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 15, 2020



Related videos from verified sources Good Question: How Do You Start The Absentee Voting Process?



Heather Brown talks to a Dakota County elections official in this first installment of a two-part series on absentee voting (2:41).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 14, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:41 Published 23 hours ago Good Question: Why Are Misleading TV Campaign Ads Allowed?



We are still weeks away from the election, but political TV commercials already fill the airwaves. Like in past campaigns, some of the ones currently running on air can stretch the truth, reports.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:41 Published 5 days ago How might record vote-by-mail numbers impact when Ohio voters learn who wins the state?



By now, all of Ohio's 7.8 million registered voters should have received an absentee ballot application in the mail and already more than a million of them have been sent back to be processed by a.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 03:14 Published 5 days ago