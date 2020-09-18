Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WCCO Answers Your Good Questions About Voting

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:16s - Published
WCCO Answers Your Good Questions About Voting

WCCO Answers Your Good Questions About Voting

Heather Brown reached out to election experts to find answers on everything from how ballots are counted -- to what happens if a candidate dies ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 22, 2020


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Good Question Recap: Apple Origins [Video]

Good Question Recap: Apple Origins

We’re talking apples in the thick of apple season. (3:26)WCCO Mid-Morning - Sept. 22, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:26Published
Good Question: What’s The Path From Orchard To Store? [Video]

Good Question: What’s The Path From Orchard To Store?

Each year, Minnesota produces between 20 million to 25 million pounds of apples in just a few months, reports Heather Brown (2:40).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 21, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:40Published
Good Question: What Does Smoky Air Mean For Minnesota? [Video]

Good Question: What Does Smoky Air Mean For Minnesota?

A haze over Minnesota skies this week is from the deadly and dangerous wildfires more than 1,500 miles to the west, reports Heather Brown (2:37).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 17, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:37Published