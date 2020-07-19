Global  
 

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh to star in 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh to star in 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh to star in 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Yeoh and Oh have lent their voices to the adaptation of the children's book written by Laurence Yep.


Michelle Yeoh Michelle Yeoh Malaysian actress of Chinese ethnicity


Sandra Oh Sandra Oh Canadian actress

Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer score Emmy nominations [Video]

Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer score Emmy nominations

Olivia Colman and Jodie Comer have scored Emmy Award nominations. Both Britishactresses will be up against stars including Jennifer Aniston, Sandra Oh andZendaya.

'You can't force that stuff to happen': Sandra Oh not looking for love [Video]

'You can't force that stuff to happen': Sandra Oh not looking for love

Sandra Oh - who was previously married to Alexander Payne from 2003 to 2006 - says she isn't actively looking for love but will embrace romance if it comes her way.

Laurence Yep American children's writer


The Stars Of 'The Tiger's Apprentice' [Video]

The Stars Of 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Yeoh and Oh have lent their voices to the adaptation of the children's book written by Laurence Yep.

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh join cast of The Tiger's Apprentice [Video]

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh join cast of The Tiger's Apprentice

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh have lent their voices to the cast of 'The Tiger's Apprentice'.

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Showrunners Roundtable With Courtney Kemp, Michelle King, Damon Lindelof, Liz Ti [Video]

The Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Drama Showrunners Roundtable With Courtney Kemp, Michelle King, Damon Lindelof, Liz Ti

Courtney Kemp, Michelle King, Damon Lindelof, Liz Tigelaar and Alexander Woo joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected TV drama series.

