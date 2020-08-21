Global  
 

Sirens sound in Israel as rockets fired from Gaza

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Sirens were heard in Ashdod as two rockets were fired from Gaza on the same day Israel signed a diplomatic agreement with the UAE and Bahrain.

According to reports, at least two rockets were fired at the Israeli cities of Ashdod and Ashkelon which left two people injured on September 15.

Bomb sirens can be heard ringing out in the footage filmed by @IronDomeISR. Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed the Abraham Accords in Washington which aims to formalise normalisation between the countries.


