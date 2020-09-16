Alabama marina flooded as Hurricane Sally approaches US

Hurricane Sally has battered parts of Alabama's Gulf Coast resulting in an area-wide curfew.

Footage filmed by Twitter users @briandleiser shows how Orange Beach has been lashed with stormy weather, including the marina that is at the forefront of the now Category 2 hurricane's wrath.

Additional footage filmed by @Thisisme1969 shows heavy rain battering Orange Beach.

Authorities have issued a curfew for residents meaning they can only leave their homes in emergency situations.