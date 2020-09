The British author has received support from the Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the 'Harry...



Related videos from verified sources Nixon Attacks JK Rowling



In June, JK Rowling released an essay and a series of tweets calling for limits on transitionary care for trans youth. Business Insider reports that Rowling also mocked gender-inclusive words. Cynthia.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:33 Published 21 hours ago Top 10 Best Lego Video Games Ever



From Star Wars to Harry Potter, Lego has represented some of the biggest and most beloved franchises in their video games! For this list, we’re looking at the best games to have come out under the.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:19 Published 2 days ago Abrakadabra, Warner Bros. is Releasing a Vegan Bottled Butterbeer Online



It’s happy news for Harry Potter-fans today, thanks to Warner Bros, bottled Butterbeer is finally being released and can even be enjoyed from the comfort of your not-so Potter home! Buzz60’s Chloe.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:56 Published 6 days ago