Kardashians fuel rumours Kourtney is pregnant with Scott Disick's fourth child

Kourtney Kardashian has fuelled speculation she and Scott Disick are trying for a fourth child together in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser.


'KUWTK' Season 19 Trailer Includes Kourtney & Scott Pregnancy Teaser

 The Kardashians are packing it in next year for "KUWTK" ... but they're going out with a bang, insinuating Kourtney and Scott Disick are back together and trying..
Kendall Jenner proudly announces she’s a ‘stoner’

 Kendall is a fan of weed (Picture: Don Arnold/WireImage) Kendall Jenner has unveiled her drug habits, announcing that she’s a ‘stoner’. The 24-year-old is..
Scott Disick appears to blame Kardashian clan for rehab leak [Video]

Scott Disick has turned on his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's family after news of his most recent rehab stay hit headlines, accusing the reality TV clan of purposefully leaking the story.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick reportedly split again [Video]

Model Sofia Richie and reality TV star Scott Disick have reportedly called it quits on their on/off romance - and this time, it's thought to be for good

Baby Bombshell! Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Watch ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

Since Keeping Up With the Kardashians is set to end in 2021, you can bet the Kardashian family is...
The Lord Is Here! 10 Most Relatable And Iconic Scott Disick Comments From ‘KUWTK’

With the announcement of Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after 20 seasons, it’s...
Kourtney Kardashian Expecting New Baby With Scott Disick? [Video]

Kim Kardashian React To SKIMS Maternity Shapewear Drama [Video]

Kim Kardashian defends her SKIMS maternity line, Khloe, Scott and Kim are spotted filming Keeping Up and Caitlyn Jenner says she wants Kourtney and Scott to get back together.

Caitlyn Jenner: I think Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick should get back together [Video]

Caitlyn Jenner would love to see her former step-daughter Kourtney Kardashian rekindle her romance with Scott Disick.

