Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Labour’s Angela Rayner says the Prime Minister “can’t deliver on his promises”on testing.

Boris Johnson responds by claiming the government has deliveredthe ”most thorough going testing regime anywhere in Europe”


Other News Mentions

Angela Rayner Angela Rayner Deputy Leader and Chair of the Labour Party

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs [Video]

Angela Rayner reads message from 'a man called Keir' as she deputises for Labour leader at PMQs

Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility [Video]

Rayner: It’s time Johnson takes personal responsibility

Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
Labour: Government has failed students [Video]

Labour: Government has failed students

Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published
Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process" [Video]

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"

Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:18Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to India

 Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19..
IndiaTimes

Mitra the robot helps Covid patients in India speak to loved ones

 A hospital in India has deployed a customer-service robot to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients to friends and relatives. Its piercing eyes are..
IndiaTimes
Labour: Privatised Covid-19 testing shortfall was avoidable [Video]

Labour: Privatised Covid-19 testing shortfall was avoidable

Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the decision to privatise the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing infrastructure has been a 'mistake', as it does not maximise pre-existing resources like NHS laboratories and local public health teams. She added that the surge in demand for testing was wholly predictable, particularly as the government made the decision to have schools return and businesses reopen. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published

WHO envoy warns pandemic ‘still at the beginning’

 ‘Developing Asia’ to shrink for first time in six decades Live version of coronavirus map Coronavirus infections in India soared past five million on..
WorldNews

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Labour amendment to block Brexit Bill second reading defeated [Video]

Labour amendment to block Brexit Bill second reading defeated

Labour’s amendment to block the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill fromreceiving a second reading was defeated by 349 votes to 213, majority 136.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31Published
Ed Miliband slams Johnson over Northern Ireland Protocol [Video]

Ed Miliband slams Johnson over Northern Ireland Protocol

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; “this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:14Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson is a ‘Trumpite’ who wants EU to fail, British diplomat says

 Britain’s former ambassador to the European Union Ivan Rogers has predicted that Britain will leave the post-Brexit transition at the end of this year with no..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson's ego is leading Britain down a political sinkhole

 Brandon Lewis, our current Secretary of State, is probably one of the few politicians who is in danger of being sacked not for telling untruths, but for being..
WorldNews
PM promises stiffer sentences for dangerous criminals [Video]

PM promises stiffer sentences for dangerous criminals

Boris Johnson has announced plans to allow judges to impose tougher sentenceson dangerous criminals, ending what he described as a “ridiculous” systemwhere offenders are let out of prison early to commit further crimes. Cabinetministers joined the Prime Minister ahead of the publication of a SentencingWhite Paper on Wednesday, where he told MPs that “public protection” would bethe overriding principle in the reforms. Mr Johnson said the measures wouldinclude longer sentences for child killers, lowering the age limit on whole-life tariff and measures to force violent criminals to spend longer behindbars before they can apply for parole.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

Brexit: Leaked document warns of queues of thousands of trucks waiting two days to cross Channel

 Thousands of lorries could be stuck in queues for up to two days to cross the Channel to Europe after the UK transitions to Brexit on 1 January, according to an..
WorldNews

