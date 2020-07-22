Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises

Labour: Privatised Covid-19 testing shortfall was avoidable



Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the decision to privatise the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing infrastructure has been a 'mistake', as it does not maximise pre-existing resources like NHS laboratories and local public health teams. She added that the surge in demand for testing was wholly predictable, particularly as the government made the decision to have schools return and businesses reopen. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970