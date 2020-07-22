Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises

Angela Rayner opens PMQs by reading a message from “a man called Keir” – asshe deputised for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Sir Keir Starmer has beenself-isolating due to his child having Covid-19 symptoms, but reportedly hastested negative for the virus. The Prime Minister responds asking where he is.
Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner, has called on Boris Johnson to urgently look at the algorithm used to determine students' A-Level results as fears that the same issues will happen with GCSE result mount. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner says the Government has failed students throughout the pandemic but the use of a 'deeply flawed' algorithm to calculate results has been 'devastating'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC Panorama programme - is part of a "healing process". Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Education Secretary Kate Green says the decision to privatise the Covid-19 testing and contact tracing infrastructure has been a 'mistake', as it does not maximise pre-existing resources like NHS laboratories and local public health teams. She added that the surge in demand for testing was wholly predictable, particularly as the government made the decision to have schools return and businesses reopen. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; “this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson has announced plans to allow judges to impose tougher sentenceson dangerous criminals, ending what he described as a “ridiculous” systemwhere offenders are let out of prison early to commit further crimes. Cabinetministers joined the Prime Minister ahead of the publication of a SentencingWhite Paper on Wednesday, where he told MPs that “public protection” would bethe overriding principle in the reforms. Mr Johnson said the measures wouldinclude longer sentences for child killers, lowering the age limit on whole-life tariff and measures to force violent criminals to spend longer behindbars before they can apply for parole.
