University of Kentucky Recognized for COVID-19 Response

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 12 minutes ago

While some colleges struggle to contain covid-19 ---- the university of kentucky - is doing alright.

According to doctor deborah birx - the coordinator of the white house coronavirus task force she's praising the university for creating a covid-19 response team and its efforts to keep students on campus - dr. deborah birx/sot?to every parent who has a student the university of kentucky, i not worried about your students because theye wearing masks, socially distancing and doing everything that right?

Students will stay on campus until november 25th - when the semester ends - if you plan to visit your children at u-k's campus - you are encouraged to follow c-d-c guidelines.