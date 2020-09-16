Hurricane Sally
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday (9/16) morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.
WCTI Weather Center Here's the latest on Sally that we are tracking in the Gulf of Mexico Stay updated by clicking on… https://t.co/U0WMf3c4lb 1 second ago
myfineone RT @CityNews: "It's not common that you start measuring rainfall in feet," says forecaster in Alabama as Hurricane Sally unleashes flooding… 2 seconds ago
Austin RT @abc3340: The roof of souvenir city collapses under #Sally’s hurricane force winds in Gulf Shores Wednesday morning @Spann @TaylorSarall… 2 seconds ago
Justin Baker RT @lyman_brian: TIL that Zillow still lists the lots of properties on Dauphin Island that have been consumed by the ocean. https://t.co/68… 3 seconds ago
Jarvis Greer RT @MemphoNewsLady: This is hurricane damage in Pensacola. #sally 4 seconds ago
Alan Gerard RT @DinahVP: Three Mile Bridge suffers massive damage after #HurricaneSally topples crane, section missing https://t.co/FPO5J2O0cG via @pnj 4 seconds ago
John Harvey RT @chrisdabear: Three Mile Bridge suffers massive damage after Hurricane Sally topples crane, section missing https://t.co/rKpnd3GOmA via… 4 seconds ago
⭐️FLOTUS⭐️SUPPORTER⭐️ RT @CBP: As part of @DHSgov, CBP responds to all emergencies, including hurricanes like #Sally, by contributing both assets & personnel wit… 4 seconds ago
Hurricane Sally upgraded to category 2 storm as destruction followsHurricane Sally strengthened to a category two storm and made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. We have a look at Pensacola Florida where you can see a semi truck flipped on its side.
Storm surge floods Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Sally makes landfallCoastal areas in the Florida Panhandle are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Sally's storm surge on Wednesday morning, September 16.
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Sally Slams Coastal AlabamaHurricane Sally hit parts of coastal Alabama overnight with heavy rain and wind. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall Wednesday (9/16) at 4:45am CDT near Gulf Shores as a Category..