Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday (9/16) morning as a Category 2 storm near Gulf Shores, Alabama.


Hurricane Sally "likely" to bring "historic, life-threatening" flooding

The storm has intensified into a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds as it inches toward the Gulf...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comDelawareonlineDNA


Hurricane Sally gains strength as it nears southern US

Hurricane Sally gains strength as it nears southern US New Orleans (AFP) Sept 16, 2020 Hurricane Sally picked up strength as it edged towards the US Gulf...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comNPR


Hurricane Sally blasts ashore in Alabama with rain

The National Hurricane Center says Sally is still a Category 2 hurricane with top winds of 100 mph as...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphCBC.caNPR



Hurricane Sally upgraded to category 2 storm as destruction follows [Video]

Hurricane Sally upgraded to category 2 storm as destruction follows

Hurricane Sally strengthened to a category two storm and made landfall in Gulf Shores, Alabama. We have a look at Pensacola Florida where you can see a semi truck flipped on its side.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:13Published
Storm surge floods Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Sally makes landfall [Video]

Storm surge floods Florida Panhandle as Hurricane Sally makes landfall

Coastal areas in the Florida Panhandle are bearing the brunt of Hurricane Sally's storm surge on Wednesday morning, September 16.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:26Published
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Sally Slams Coastal Alabama [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Sally Slams Coastal Alabama

Hurricane Sally hit parts of coastal Alabama overnight with heavy rain and wind. The National Hurricane Center said the storm made landfall Wednesday (9/16) at 4:45am CDT near Gulf Shores as a Category..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published