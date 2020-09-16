Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi birthday: Friendships India has cultivated globally | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:50s - Published
PM Modi birthday: Friendships India has cultivated globally | Oneindia News

PM Modi birthday: Friendships India has cultivated globally | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi's outreach to international leaders was begun in his very first term in office and these ties have cemented over the last several years.

While the Pm Modi's foreign trips were rebuked by the opposition, it has placed India firmly on the foreign policy front.

We look at some friendships that have endured.

#NarendraModi #ModiFriends #HappyBirthday


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi's Happy Birthday:What were his top 10 fashion moments when he grabbed eyeballs|Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi's Happy Birthday:What were his top 10 fashion moments when he grabbed eyeballs|Oneindia News

It's an indisputable fact that PM Modi's dressing style has become his fashion statement over the years. Infact the Jacket that he has donned many times at political events is often called the Modi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published
Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News [Video]

Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News

PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar. Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term. He is the 14th Prime..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published
Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News [Video]

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published