Deepika Padukone questioned in drug probe | India tears into Pakistan | Oneindia News
Stop spreading lies: India tells Pakistan at UN General Assembly; PM Modi to speak at UN General Assembly today, climate change, terrorism on agenda; Fans pay last tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam at his funeral; Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau; J&J Covid-19 vaccine produces 'strong immune response'; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish Manmohan Singh on birthday & more news #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh #UNGA #BollywoodDrugProbe