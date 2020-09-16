Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 week ago Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage A Saudi Arabian wife celebrates her husband’s second marriage to another woman and admitted it took her four years to mentally prepare for it.Umm Omar shared the clip on Twitter where it is going viral with nearly 600,000 views.According to the newspaper Siasat, Omar encouraged her husband to marry another woman because she has spent a lot of time over the last six years living away from the family home in the city Medina due to her work.She admitted that it took her four years for her to mentally prepare for it, and she wanted their children to not only accept their father’s second marriage, but, also, to celebrate it.After the wedding, Omar gave her blessing to the marriage and presented a package of honey as a present.In Saudi Arabia, the bride and groom celebrate their wedding separately.Male celebrations are typically simple with only tea, coffee and dinner provided and the event lasts less than four hours in total. 0

