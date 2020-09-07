Global  
 

Closing bell: Equity indices in positive terrain, Dr Reddy's top gainer

Equity benchmark indices traded higher in the afternoon session on September 16 while Asian stocks were flat ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy.

The BSE S-P Sensex closed 259 points or 0.66 per cent at 39,303 while the Nifty 50 gained by 83 points or 0.72 per cent at 11,605.

Except for Nifty media and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty realty gaining by 2.2 per cent, pharma by 2 per cent and auto by 1.5 per cent.

Among stocks, Dr Reddy's jumped by 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 4,639.60 per share after it announced cooperation with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials and distribute Sputnik V vaccine in India for treatment of COVID-19.

Mahindra - Mahindra accelerated by 4 per cent to Rs 638.05 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3.5 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.7 per cent.


Russia confirms deal with Dr. Reddy's for COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' trials in India, to supply 100 million doses

 Russia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday agreed to supply 100 million doses of world's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V to Indian drug company Dr Reddy's..
Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to India

 Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19..
Opening Bell: Equity indices trade flat, auto stocks gain [Video]

Opening Bell: Equity indices trade flat, auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded flat with a positive bias during early hours on September 16 while Asian stocks rose ahead of the US Federal Reserve's view on the economy. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 60 points or 0.15 per cent at 39,105 while the Nifty 50 gained by 19 points or 0.16 per cent at 11,540. Except for Nifty IT and PSU bank, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty auto gaining by 2 per cent and realty by 1 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra accelerated by 4.7 per cent to Rs 642.40 per share while Bajaj Auto moved up by 3 per cent. Tata Motors gained by 2.5 per cent, Hero MotoCorp by 1.7 per cent, Eicher Motors by 1.6 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 1.2 per cent.

The S&P 500 Could Face Double Digit Corrections [Video]

The S&P 500 Could Face Double Digit Corrections

CFRA's Sam Stovall said that the recent S&P 500 pullback may be converted into a "low-level, double-digital correction." According to Business Insider, Stovall said that this will be an opportunity for investors to buy, not "bail." He feels the Fed is likely to keep interest rates low for the next few years. Stovall added that recent S&P 500 sell-off was not surprising. For Stovall, the "extreme" difference between price returns for growth stocks versus value stocks made the market vulnerable.

Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain [Video]

Sensex rallies 288 points, pharma and banking stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices closed with an upward bounce on Tuesday as a sharp rally was witnessed in select mid-cap stocks for the second consecutive trading session. Banking and pharma indices contributed the most to market gains amid positive global cues. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 288 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044 while the Nifty 50 gained by 82 points or 0.71 per cent at 11,522. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma gaining by 1.9 per cent, private bank by 1.8 per cent and financial service by 1.3 per cent.

Equity indices subdued, FMCG and pharma stocks drag [Video]

Equity indices subdued, FMCG and pharma stocks drag

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on September 07 due to mixed global cues with FMCG and pharma stocks under pressure. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 45 points or 0.12 per cent at 38,312 while the Nifty 50 lost by 21 points or 0.18 per cent at 11,313. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty FMCG down by 0.8 per cent, pharma by 0.5 per cent and IT by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, UPL dropped by 3 per cent to Rs 492.90 per cent, Mahindra and Mahindra by 2 per cent, ITC by 1.6 per cent and GAIL by 1.3 per cent. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, Wipro, Larsen and Toubro and Bharti Airtel. However, Bharti Infratel gained by 4.2 per cent to Rs 223.95 per share. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India along with Tata Motors and Tata Steel traded with a positive bias.

Coronavirus: Ukraine accuses Belarus over stranded Jewish pilgrims

 Hundreds are stranded at the nations' border as Ukraine's Covid rules block entry to foreigners.
Public report difficulties accessing Covid testing [Video]

Public report difficulties accessing Covid testing

People waiting for coronavirus testing at a walk-in test centre in Southend have reported difficulties accessing services online or by phonecall and a shortage in testing kits at sites. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

