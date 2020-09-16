Irina Shayk’s Guide to Fresh Skin, Full Brows, and a Killer Red Lip Video Credit: VOGUE - Duration: 09:53s - Published 10 minutes ago Irina Shayk’s Guide to Fresh Skin, Full Brows, and a Killer Red Lip The Russian supermodel breaks down her glamorous day-to-night makeup routine, from fresh, lit-from-within skin to a dramatic red lip. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ♪ Soft music ♪- Hi guys!I'm Irina Shayk, andI'm here in my bathroomand I'm going to show you how to doa very simple makeup that you cankind of take from day to night.Clean skin.My favorite, favoriteproduct is Shani Darden,it's weightless moisturizer with no oil.So just, you know, pump ita little in your hands andmix itand just go like this.I always love to take care of my skin,so it's very important tofind a perfect moisturizerand so my second favoriteproduct is the Eye Awake creamby Mimi Luzon, and this is a travel size.So just put it a little bitand just go very lightly around your eyeshere and don't forget to apply here.My skin is prepped.Now I'm gonna do foundationand of course my favorite one isPat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish.So again, I like to mix stuff,you know just pour a littleyou know, in your hands.And I like to mix colorsbecause you know, nowI'm a little bit tanned,so just mix three colorsand you do like a littleswimming pool from foundationand you go very, very lightlyonto the area where you need.Right?Let's see.First you try a little,just to see if it works.Yeah, looks like it's a good color.And then you go under your eye.And again, with foundation,just go with the flow, you know?Just see where you wanna do coverage,if you want more or less.That's why I love it becauseyou kind of can stretch that one.Cute, okay.I think my foundation is kind of done.Now, I'm gonna go with myfavorite, favorite product.Okay?It's called Pat McGrath LabsGolden Skin Fetish Highlighter.With the highlighter in this one,you can use as a highlighterand as lipsticks.I'm gonna put a little here,just to moisten my lips beforeI'm gonna put some lipstick on.I'm gonna go with the highlighterand you can just, you know apply like thator you can apply with your fingeron your nose a little.You know less is more for me,so I always like tokeep my skin very cleanand just do either eye or lip.I learned how to applymakeup just learningthrough the shoots and stuff.Now, I'm gonna go withmy favorite palette.Since I'm going to go with a natural look,I'm gonna use, this is color Taboo,it's kind of like a sandy natural colorthat you can just again, using with yourtip of your finger and don't be afraidjust to put it on your hand firstand see how dark you wanna go.Some girls love to applymakeup with brushes,I just found it so mucheasier to blend withwith my finger becauseyou can control it more.You can stretch it more.I also love to keep in mypurse minimal products,that's why I like to use my fingersbecause I don't have toworry about bringing brushesand this and this and this,and that's why I love this product,because now, you seeit's like very naturalbut now, I can go with theside that I use for lips,I can go and I can use it here like that,just to give this a little freshness.And you can use here.A little glow.My eye color is green and I love, love,love green color of eye shadow,so in this palette, Iwill go with Wicked Envy.It's super cute.And I'm just gonna go, do it here.I love makeup, but I thinkmakeup you should wear,makeup should not bewearing you, you know?So I think it's just, you just have to gowith what you like.Again, so you can seeI'm adding a little colorto pop color of my eye.So you can see this green.I like it.And then, I would just go with Taboo againand I'll just put it a little up here,right there.So this is my eye, it's very simple.I kind of love to use powderin the middle of my makeupbecause I don't use a lot of powder,I just use powder on t-zone,it's right here.Okay, just very, very touchon my forehead and my nose,a little under the eye.So I'm Russian, and as you knowin Russia it's very cold,so I grew up in very cold weather,and when I wake up or when I traveland I feel a little swollen,you know like I havesome bags under my eyes,I run to my fridge and I get ice cubeand I just go with ice cubeall around my eye area,my chin, kind of all around my face.And I think my other beautysecret and tip for everyoneis have glass of waterwith lemon in the morning,just to start up your day,and I think it's reallygood for your skin.So, you can see I stillhave a little bit of shine.I always, always, love tohave in my purse a lipstick.As you're doing your makeup,you don't know what you like,you don't know what you don't like,you can just try things.So I picked Rouge à Lèvresand I'll try it.And if I don't like it, I'llgo with something different.Also what I love to dois you can use yourlipstick as your rouge,just to give you a little color.So with my brows,I don't like to carry eyebrow gelor anything like that,so de-deen,it's a toothbrushand you just go and you brush them up.Just like that, nice and simple.If your eyebrows arekind of crazy and moving,you can always use any hairspray,let's see what I got here.Oh, okay.Any hair spray, you just spray on to brushand you just go up.Well if I go at night,I love to use mascara,I mean, even the name Dark Star Mascara.So definitely apply it.You can curl your eyelashesbut I prefer not to, soit's a little more natural.And you just go,it's depends how you want it.If you want it like really dark and big,you can just work through and put a lot.I'm gonna do very light version.So, I put my rouge lipstick,but now, since I have few more colors,I'll try to see if I can pop some color.That's if you want to gofor more dramatic look,and how I like to applyred lips is just basically,again, do with your fingertips.And again, I'm usingthis on my lips again.You can add a littlepowder and then again,forehead.Since I just did like a very easy,smudgy lipstick look,just add a little color, youwouldn't have to use powder.I absolutely love MimiLuzon 24-karat Gold Mask,I think it adds to your skinthis beautiful glow and shineand, I mean I'm Russian, I love gold,so I think it just kindof hydrates your skin.I really believe you canstay away from the facialsif you follow up with allyour routine and moisturizingand all other stuff.Okay, this is it guys.Thank you so much for watching,this is my day makeup.I hope you enjoy it andyou'll try to repeat itand just look fabulousand love yourself, mwah!





