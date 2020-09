Despite warnings against large events, many continue to do their thing and now a wedding in Maine was linked to 176 COVID-19 cases and the deaths of seven people who didn’t even attend.



Tweets about this Kathryn Plitt RT @NewsandGuts: Regardless of what some politicians say, we have not ”turned the corner” on coronavirus. Witness one wedding in rural Main… 3 seconds ago Terron J RT @KatyTurNBC: Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended. https://t.co/Z9xVaJM835 30 seconds ago Reginald Grant Maine wedding reception now linked to deaths of 7 people who didn't attend https://t.co/LnaIhKwv6x 1 minute ago Mary di Michele RT @jaketapper: A Maine wedding is linked to the deaths of 7 people who didn't attend https://t.co/KLGyYUKYVW 2 minutes ago Nx-We Are [redacted] In case you think #COVID19 can't touch you: Maine wedding is linked to the deaths of 7 people who didn't attend.… https://t.co/W9gAySjvCk 2 minutes ago PeachesIsBack🇺🇸 RT @BreakingBrown: “Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended.” This is important w… 2 minutes ago Kearn RT @Complex: #Maine wedding now linked to seven deaths of people who were NOT in attendance...😔😔😔 https://t.co/1XbtOMBzlP https://t.co/rJra… 2 minutes ago Momi'sMom RT @DrLeanaWen: Maine wedding ‘superspreader’ event is now linked to seven deaths. None of those people attended. And this is the problem… 3 minutes ago