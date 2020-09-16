Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 5 minutes ago

The Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast is prepared to serve others in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally.

Salvation Army will deploy crews to help impacted areas due to Hurricane Sally

Salvation army mississippi- gulf coast is prepared to - serve others in the aftermath o- hurricane sally.- they are set to deploy three- local teams to impacted areas - post-hurricane sally.

- three canteens have 400 meals - and drinks ready to go at the - salvation army area command.- - - - the salvation army emergency- disaster teams go through - training and are prepared and - willing to volunteer their- time to serve those hurting wit- practical needs and - spiritual care.

- area commander bradley caldwell- tells news 25 the - salvation army is more than - willing to help, because our- neighbors would have done the - same if the roles were reversed- - "they were prepared to come her- when- the storm was headed our way.

- so, we certainly want to respon- - - - in kind.

And we have prepared - and trained for this kind of- help.

So, we are ready to go an- do more - than just be there.

We want to- be effective and make a - difference for people impacted- by the storm."- salvation army crews could be - called for assistance on- thursday or friday.

- to become a volunteer, sign up- at disaster-dot-salvation - army usa-dot-org to start the - application and training- process.-