|
|
|
A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard News
- Duration: 01:09s - Published
A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News
Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept.
16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award show's 55-year history.
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Top 20 TV Segments That Broke the Internet
These are the TV segments that broke the internet. For this list, we’ll be looking at segments that were originally part of TV shows, awards shows, TV specials and news broadcasts that found an even..
Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:34Published
|
|