Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News

Video Credit: Billboard News - Duration: 01:09s - Published
A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News

A Full List of Presenters & Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards | Billboard News

Fifteen-time ACM winner Keith Urban will pull double duty tomorrow night (Sept.

16) as host and performer at the 2020 ACM Awards, which will be hosted in Nashville for the first time in the award show's 55-year history.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gentryland

Brad Gentry Who is Performing at the Emmys 2020?: Full List of Presenters and Performers https://t.co/7vdy2H0O05 via @goldderby 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award Winners, BTS Stays Atop Hot 100 & More Music News | Billboard News [Video]

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award Winners, BTS Stays Atop Hot 100 & More Music News | Billboard News

Billie Eilish racks up awards at the 2020 iHeartRadio Awards and BTS and Blackpink have great charting weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:10Published
Top 20 TV Segments That Broke the Internet [Video]

Top 20 TV Segments That Broke the Internet

These are the TV segments that broke the internet. For this list, we’ll be looking at segments that were originally part of TV shows, awards shows, TV specials and news broadcasts that found an even..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:34Published
2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Full List of Finalists | Billboard News [Video]

2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards: The Full List of Finalists | Billboard News

Billboard's Latin Music Week, which will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, will stream live Oct. 20-23, featuring conversations with a roster of artists, including Ozuna, Rosalía, Maluma,..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:13Published