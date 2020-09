Caputo takes leave of absence

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:31s - Published 3 minutes ago

ACCUSATIONS OFSEDITION -PREDICTIONS OF ANARMED REVOLT -- ATOP TRUMP HEALTHAIDE ANDPRESIDENTIAL ALLY,NOW TAKING A BREAKOVER HIS INCENDIARYFACEBOOK RANT.GOOD EVENING..

I'MJEFF RUSSO HEREWITH ASHLEY ROWETONIGHT.MICHAEL CAPUTO ISNOW ON ATEMPORARY "MEDICALLEAVE OF ABSENCE"...OVER WHAT HE SAYSIS A LYMPHATICISSUE.TONIGHT HE'SRESTING AT HIS HOMEIN EAST AURORA...IT'S THIS VIDEO...POSTED OVER THEWEEKEND ... THAT'SIGNITING THEFIRESTORM.IN IT, CAPUTO CLAIMSHE'S "UNDER SIEGE"..ACCUSINGGOVERNMENTSCIENTISTS OF TRYINGTO KEEP AMERICASICK THROUGH THEPRESIDENTIALELECTION INNOVEMBER.7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER ALITOUHEY -- FOLLOWINGTHE LATEST FOR USTONIGHT.SOT :05THERE ARESCIENTISTS WORKINGFOR THISGOVERNMENT THATDO NOT WANTAMERICA TO GETWELL.IT'S A FACEBOOK LIVEVIDEO FROM EASTAURORA RESIDENTMICHAEL CAPUTOTHAT'S NOW GETTINGNATIONAL ATTENTION.IN THE VIDEO--CAPUTOWHO WAS APPOINTEDU.S. HEALTH ANDHUMAN SERVICESSPOKESMAN INAPRIL ALLEGES THEQUOTE PARTISANDEMOCRATS,CONJUGAL MEDIA ANDDEEP STATESCIENTISTS ARE ALLRISKING PUBLICHEALTH FOR THE SAKEOF THE ELECTION.SOT :05THEY CANNOT AFFORDFOR US TO HAVE ANYGOOD NEWS BEFORENOVEMBER BECAUSETHEY'RE ALREADYLOSING.THE VIDEO COMESAFTER ALLEGATIONSSURFACED LAST WEEKTHAT CAPUTO'S HHSOFFICE WANTEDADDITIONALOVERSIGHT OF CDCDATA TO MAKE COVID19 NUMBERS LOOKMORE FAVORABLE.NAT POP UNDER MYWATCH...DURING A SENATESUBCOMMITTEEHEARINGWEDNESDAYHHSASSISTANTSECRETARY OFHEALTH, ADMIRALBRETTDENIED ANY TRUTHTO CAPUTO'SCONSPIRACYTHEORIES.SOTI'VE NOT SEENANYTHING FROM ANYOF THE AGENCIESTHAT I WORK WITHTHAT IS ANYTHING BUTOUT OF THE BESTINTEREST OF THEAMERICAN PEOPLE.NAT POPGUGINO MICHAEL ANDROGER STONE AREGOOD FRIENDS.LOCAL GOP POLITICALSTRATEGIST RUSSGUGINO HAS KNOWNCAPUTO FOR 40YEARS, AND BELIEVESTHERE'S PROBABLYCREDENCE TO HISCLAIMS.SOT :09GUGINO: HE'S VERYSMART AND HE'S AREAL PATRIOT.

HELOVES AMERICA ANDHE WOULD NEVER DOANYTHING TO HURTAMERICA.DURING AN INTERVIEWWITH WBENCAPUTOSTUCK BY WHAT HESAID.

BUT HEAPOLOGIZED TO THEREST OF HISCOMMUNICATIONSTEAM.SOTCAPUTO COURTESYWBEN: ALL THEY DO ISTRY TO SAVE LIVES,AND I MADE THEIRLIVES HARDER.CAPUTO WILL BE ONMEDICAL LEAVE FOR60 DAYS, THROUGHTHE NOVEMBERELECTIONS.PRESIDENT TRUMPHASN'T WEIGHED INON CAPUTO'SCOMMENTS OR HISDECISION TOTEMPORARILY STEPAWAY FROM THE JOB.IN BUFFALO, ALITOUHEY, 7EWN.