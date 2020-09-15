HHS spokesman takes leave after Facebook rant

[NFA] Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will take a two-month-long leave of absence, the agency said on Wednesday, after a social media tirade drew widespread attention.
The Department of Health and Human Services' top spokesman is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post. CNN reports the move comes a day after Michael Caputo apologized for the conspiracy-laden diatribe he made against government scientists. In it, he accused them of 'sedition' and working to undermine President Donald Trump. He also urged listeners to stock up on ammunition, because, he felt, they would need it if and when Joe Biden refused to accept the results of the general election. Known as an avid Trump supporter, Caputo has no experience in medicine, public health, infectious diseases, health metrics, or epidemiology.
On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central bank policymakers signaled near-zero interest rates would last through 2023 to help the US economic recovery. The tech industry dragged major indexes into intraday losses, with mega-caps including Apple and Facebook leading the slump. Retail sales grew by just 0.6% in August, lower than expected.