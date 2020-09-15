Global  
 

[NFA] Michael Caputo, the top communications official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will take a two-month-long leave of absence, the agency said on Wednesday, after a social media tirade drew widespread attention.

 Michael R. Caputo, the assistant secretary of health for public affairs, and his science adviser will be leaving the Department of Health and Human Services..
The Department of Health and Human Services' top spokesman is taking a two-month leave of absence from his post. CNN reports the move comes a day after Michael Caputo apologized for the conspiracy-laden diatribe he made against government scientists. In it, he accused them of 'sedition' and working to undermine President Donald Trump. He also urged listeners to stock up on ammunition, because, he felt, they would need it if and when Joe Biden refused to accept the results of the general election. Known as an avid Trump supporter, Caputo has no experience in medicine, public health, infectious diseases, health metrics, or epidemiology.

 Michael Caputo, the head of communications for the Department of Health and Human Services, spoke in a Facebook video about his mental state and floated the idea..
Facebook packed its Connect virtual and augmented reality conference into a single day this year, and it..
On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central bank policymakers signaled near-zero interest rates would last through 2023 to help the US economic recovery. The tech industry dragged major indexes into intraday losses, with mega-caps including Apple and Facebook leading the slump. Retail sales grew by just 0.6% in August, lower than expected.

Facebook just announced the Oculus Quest 2, a successor to its Quest virtual reality headset from 2019. At..
United States Department of Health and Human Services United States Department of Health and Human Services Department of the US federal government

 Michael R. Caputo, the head of communications at the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to the health secretary and his staff and is considering..
 During the session, Caputo said scientists "haven't gotten out of their sweatpants except for meetings at coffee shops" to plot "how they're going to attack..
Michael Caputo accused some "deep state" scientists of risking public health to compromise the November General Election.

