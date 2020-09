Cousin Sal picks his Cowboys to win home opener against Falcons in Week 2 | FOX BET LIVE

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot riding on this weekend, as they face the Atlanta Falcons for their home opener.

Cousin Sal details why he hasn't lost hope for Dallas after their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and with the Falcon's 'atrocious' defense, he thinks this will be a win for his team