Cousin Sal: The Cowboys showed in Week 2 win they can be contenders in NFC East | FOX BET LIVE

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:28s - Published
The Dallas Cowboys showed a lot of fight in their Week 2 comeback against the Los Angeles Rams, showing Cousin Sal they could be contenders in the East.

Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he likes their chances both in their Week 3 match up against the Philadelphia Eagles and their chances for the NFC title.


