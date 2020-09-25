Cousin Sal is disappointed in Dallas' Week 3 loss, but isn't worried about their NFC East standings | FOX BET LIVE

Global  
 

Cousin Sal was disappointed to watch his Dallas Cowboys lose in Week 3 to the Seattle Seahawks, but is still confident they will remain NFC East contenders.

Hear why Cousin Sal thinks Cowboys' competition will ultimately be unable to handle their offense as the season continues.


