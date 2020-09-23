Cousin Sal: It's gonna be a shoot out, but I'm picking Cowboys over Seahawks in Week 3 | FOX BET LIVE

The Dallas Cowboys are the underdogs going into their Week 3 match up against the Seattle Seahawks, but Cousin Sal has got high hopes for his team.

Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta, Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman why he believes, while it will come down to the last scores, it'll be the Cowboys to come out on top.