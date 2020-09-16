Big Ten Votes Unanimously To Reinstate Fall Football Season; Gophers’ PJ Fleck Says ‘We’re Back’
Big 10 Football is back, Mike Max has the latest ().WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept.
16, 2020
Big Ten Reverses Decision To Postpone Football SeasonRutgers, Michigan, Penn State and the others will now begin their season in late October. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.
University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football DecisionAlthough the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its decision to cut four sports programs. Katie Johnston reports.
Big Ten to start its college football season next monthThe Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic...