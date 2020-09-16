Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Ten Votes Unanimously To Reinstate Fall Football Season; Gophers’ PJ Fleck Says ‘We’re Back’

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Big Ten Votes Unanimously To Reinstate Fall Football Season; Gophers’ PJ Fleck Says ‘We’re Back’

Big Ten Votes Unanimously To Reinstate Fall Football Season; Gophers’ PJ Fleck Says ‘We’re Back’

Big 10 Football is back, Mike Max has the latest ().WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept.

16, 2020


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SeawrightSays

Norman Seawright III (cam newton stan account) 👟 SPORTS HEADLINE: "Big Ten Votes Unanimously To Reinstate Fall Football Season; Gophers’ PJ Fleck Says ‘We’re Back’"… https://t.co/jYiH7S29BO 6 hours ago

joynorthga

@JoyK9 #PlayBall 👍 Big Ten Votes Unanimously To Reinstate Fall Football Season; Gophers' PJ Fleck Says 'We're Back' https://t.co/PShKB34dfK 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Big Ten Reverses Decision To Postpone Football Season [Video]

Big Ten Reverses Decision To Postpone Football Season

Rutgers, Michigan, Penn State and the others will now begin their season in late October. CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:28Published
University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football Decision [Video]

University Of Minnesota To Still Cut Four Sports Programs After Big Ten Reverses Fall Football Decision

Although the Big Ten announced that college football is coming back this fall, the University of Minnesota says that doesn’t change its decision to cut four sports programs. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
Big Ten to start its college football season next month [Video]

Big Ten to start its college football season next month

The Big Ten Conference on Wednesday said it would launch its college football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 after adopting "significant medical protocols" amid the novel coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published