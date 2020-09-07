Little Mix are releasing their new album Confetti in November

Little Mix star suffers panic attack on live radio showJesy Nelson's anxiety battle came to the fore during a BBC Radio 1 interview on Tuesday when she endured an attack before a live performance.
We Quizzed Little Mix to See How Well They Remember Their Own Lyrics, and We're Still LaughingBetween their angelic, insanely talented voices and their endless array of bops, Little Mix have consistently stayed at the top of our weekly music rotations with every single song they release. With..
Little Mix teaming up with Sigala and MNEKSigala has revealed he, Little Mix and MNEK are to team up for a writing session in the near future to come up with a new tune.