Rapid coronavirus tests available at Huntsville Hospital urgent care locations

It's getting a lot easier to find rapid coronavirus tests across north alabama.

They're now available at huntsville hospital urgent care locations in huntsville, madison, decatur, florence, and muscle shoals.

And as waay 31's alexis scott reports you can show up with or without an appointment!

If you're experincing coronavirus symptoms this is one of the urgent cares where they'll swab the front of your nose and get you the results before you walk out.

Dr. michael browning, chief medical officer 1:26-1:44 "the antigen tests for proteins in the virus as a patient is symptomatic we know they have more viral replication and shedding more proteins found in the virus and that's what makes the rapid antigen test so sensitive," dr michael browning is the chief medical officer for urgent team.

He told me the rapid antigen testing is needed because it can quickly control the spread of the coronavirus and provides accurate test results.

Browning told me rapid tests and everyone getting a flu shot can help doctors diagnose you and stop the spread of a possible twindemic.

Dr. michael browning, chief medical officer 6:22-6:40 it'l decrease the intensity and the length of symptoms that you're having and therefore it may make it easier for your healthcare provider who's trying to help you dileniate between the illness that you have ...it may be able to help them understand it may not be the flu it may be corona," the cost of the test is 170- dollars and will be billed to your insurance company... or you can self pay the amount at the urget care facility.

Reporting in hsv, alexis scott waay-31 news.

