Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris discusses flu season, testing, coronavirus vaccine

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Just a couple of hours ago, we questioned state health officer - doctor scott harris - about what's next for coronavirus in north alabama.

In the live interview, his message was clear -- coronavirus isn't going away anytime soon.

Waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville with more on what harris said and how the state plans on keeping you safe.

Dan, najahe- scott harris said this afternoon since there is no vaccine right now- social distancing, wearing a mask, and santizing is everyone's only defense against the virus right now..

And they're working to prepare for the winter- and flu season.

Scott harris, state health officer "we're hopeful people will continue to remember this disease has not gone away.

We still do not have a vaccine available.

We do not have highly effective treatment available, the best protection we have is to prevent infection from occuring in the first place, and we do that by avoiding gathering with people who aren't in our household."

Wednesday afternoon, state health officer scott harris explained it could be about another week before knowing if there's another spike in coronavirus hospitalizations from labor day weekend.

The state reported spikes about 3 weeks after memorial day and the 4th of july.

Scott harris, state health officer "we have had the holiday.

We are anxiously awaiting to see if we have a spike in numbers.

We know from past events it takes maybe 3 weeks or so before we see hospital numbers begin to increase, so we're sort of nervously awaiting what's going to happen next."

Harris said the health department is on the phone every day with the centers for disease control.

They're working to learn more about vaccines for the virus that could role out in the coming months..

Scott harris, state health officer "there about 6 vaccines that may be pushed out all around the same time and so we're working out the logistics of how we might do that.

We are working with many different partners in the state, provider groups, hospitals nursing homes and others to make sure those vaccines are available."

Harris explained those coronavirus vaccines will be prioritized and given first to the most vulnerable.

Harris told waay 31 the state ordered fifteen times more flu vaccines than they have in the past.

And, everyone in alabama should be able to get the vaccine for free.

No matter where you live or if you have insurance.

Scott harris, state health officer "we''re working with a number of different partners in every county to get those out to people.

They're available to people at no charge.

We want everybody to get a flu shot."

Harris also told us this afternoon- they're seeing an increase in rapid antigen testing- because it's faster and cheaper to perform those tests- but because the rate of false negatives is greater- they're considered probable cases.

They are counted in the total number of cases.

Live in huntsville sm waay 31 news.

The rapid coronavirus tests doctor harris mentioned are now available at huntsville hospital urgent care locations across the region.

Those include huntsville, madison, decatur, florence, and muscle shoals.

The chief medical officer for urgent team told us they're needed to quickly control the spread of the virus and give accurate test results.

The tests cost 170-dollars.

To find our complete coverage on the coronavirus impact on north alabama -- head




