U.S. Prepares For Flu During Pandemic

Sierra Phillips explains why it's even more important to get vaccinated this year.

Looking ahead to flu season.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at the madison county health department with why its even more important to get vaccinated this year, sierra?

This morning officials are advising everyone to get their shot because of the combination of the flu and coronavirus circulating!

Some parts of the country are seeing a coronavirus drop--- but huntsville health officials say they're worried about a spike after labor day.

As flu season approaches-- state health officer doctor scott harris says now is the time to get vaccinated especially if you're high risk.

Right now he says the medical community isn't sure what to expect with the flu and coronavirus hitting alabama at the same time.

Health officials are also stressing the important of wearing a mask and washing your hands.

Reporting live in madison county sierra phillips waay31 news.




