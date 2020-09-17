Extremely frustrated video gamer takes a bat to his PlayStation 4 controller

An extremely frustrated video gamer in Kansas beat up his PlayStation 4 controller with a baseball bat on Wednesday, September 16, hours before the new PS5 console was available for pre-order in the U.S. "I am upset with PlayStation's controller quality," the filmer said.

"I’ve run through three already then my newest randomly just stopped connecting so after hours of trying to fix the problem to no avail, I took a bat to the problem." The unhappy filmer is unsure whether he will purchase a PS5 in the future.

"It depends on if they have the pairing button on the console, or they choose to stick without one," he said.

"It would solve all problems."