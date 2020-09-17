Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Over a week since the Bear Fire exploded and thousands of residents were evacuated, part of Feather Falls remains in the rubble, but the community there is still standing.

Feather Falls man counts on community after losing everything in the Bear Fire

Over a week since the bear fire exploded and threatened thousands of residents, action news now reporter esteban reynoso went to feather falls, where thousands of people were evacuated to see how the community is doing, one week later.

A week after the bear fire swept through this area of feather falls, you can see behind me a lot of dead trees, a lot of ash on the ground, it gives this landscape a very gray hue.

But it's the people here in feather falls that survived this fire after losing everything that still hold on to this strong sense of community.

"without the neighbors, nobody would of been able to exist through this, so it's totally community."

Barry dulsky stayed behind the lines near feather falls, and he believes the town will bounce back.

"if anybody is looking for a good community to live in once it regrows, this is it.

People are just wonderful here, i got clothes in the back of my truck from people i don't even know."

A good community dulsky is part of -- "nobody's got electricity up here.

My only surviving thing is my generator.

I lent that to the neighbors, i don't even know who they are.

But this is the way our community is.

It's one for all and all for one."

Even after losing everything.

"this is what's left of my house."

Dulsky showing photos on his cell phone of where his house used to be.

Trembling breathin* "it's just ashes, you might as well be on the moon.

You might as well, i mean it's the same thing, just barren.

It took every single penny i ever had, and it's gone, i can't replace it.

I mean, i'm gonna live in a tent."

When i interviewed dulsky he told me he has a fruit orchard, he has a maple tree growing around his house.

But they're all gone, lost, burnt in the bear fire.

And it hasn't clicked in his mind yet that he has those things.

He says that eventually, he wants to wake up from this nightmare he's having.

In feather falls, esteban reynoso for action news now.

(renni u- cal fire says in total, 983 structures have been lost in the bear fire.

Of those, a majority are homes.