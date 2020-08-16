BJP youth wing plants 70 tress at Delhi's Lodhi Garden on PM Modi's 70th birthday

IMA slams Centre for 'abandoning' docs who died fighting Covid. Rajnath may answer Oppn questions on China in RS. Jaya Bachchan Vs Jaya Prada over drugs issue. And wishing are pouring in for PM on his 70th b'day. All the news and updates for you in this editorji playlist.
'Seva Saptah' is being celebrated by BJP to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, 2020. As a part of celebration, 70 NDMC workers were felicitated for their contribution to society. MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy & Nityanand Rai felicitated the workers in Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple. The 70-kg laddoo was later distributed among the locals in the area. 'Seva Saptah' or service week is also being observed from September 14 to 20. 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday. Party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign. Activities will include awareness drives on a host of issues. The 'service week' will have plasma drives & blood donation camps. As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life. Watch the full video for more details.
Members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest march in Thiruvananthapuram against state Minister KT Jaleel. They demanded resignation of state Minister KT Jaleel over his alleged involvement in the Gold smuggling case. They staged protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Sep 15.
A 28-year-old unemployed youth allegedly took his own life near Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on August 30. This incident spiked a protest in Thiruvananthapuram. BJP Yuva Morcha protested against government and PSC after a youth allegedly committed suicide. Water cannons were open at the protestors. The Yuva Morcha has announced a demonstration before the PSC headquarters later in the day.
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali, who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on August 16 in presence of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and leader Shyam Jaju. Shahzad Ali said, "I have joined BJP to prove wrong those in our community who think BJP is our enemy. We'll sit together with them over CAA concerns."Several other members of Muslim community also joined the party in the event. The Shaheen Bagh protest was launched in December last year to oppose Citizenship Amendment Act. The anti-CAA protests were called-off in March after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in light of COVID-19 pandemic.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech. In her speech, Bachchan had slammed BJP MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Athawale said that Kishan highlighted the drug issue from his experience in the film industry. Backing Kishan, Athawale added that the BJP MP just said the truth. "Ravi Kishan highlighted drug issue from his experience in film industry. To save the industry we need to make it drug free. What Jaya Bachchan said is also not incorrect. However, the matter is not about defaming the film industry. Not all, but many people in Bollywood take drugs. Ravi Kishan just raised the issue and said this should be stopped. Rhea Chakraborty, a few others have also been arrested by NCB. Ravi Kishan just spoke the truth," the union minister said.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Backing Kishan, he said that he highlighted drug issue by his knowledge and experience in the film industry. Athawale asserted on Bachchan's 'conspiracy to defame film industry' remark and said that this is not an issue to defame film industry and what Ravi Kishan has said most of the celebrities do drug abuse and should be stopped. "It's not the matter to defame film industry, Ravi Kishan has raised issue to perfecting the industry," he said. Recently, Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter'. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."