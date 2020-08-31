|
UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'
UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'
A UN investigation alleges Venezuelan authorities have used arbitrary killings and torture to undermine human rights.
The experts say they delved into nearly 3,000 cases, looked at more than 5,000 killings and concluded...
euronews - Published
