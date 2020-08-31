Global  
 

UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:42s - Published
UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'

UN: Maduro's security forces committed 'crimes against humanity'

A UN investigation alleges Venezuelan authorities have used arbitrary killings and torture to undermine human rights.


Experts cite 'crimes against humanity' in Maduro's Venezuela

 GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body have alleged the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro..
WorldNews

Venezuela: President Maduro says US spy seized near oil sites

 The US Marine working for CIA had weapons and large amounts of cash, the Venezuelan president says.
BBC News

US 'spy' captured near Venezuelan oil refining complex, claims Maduro

 Venezuela’s president, Nicolás Maduro, has claimed that a “US spy” was captured while spying on the largest refining complex in the country, which is..
WorldNews
US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling [Video]

US blacklists four people, alleging Venezuela election meddling

Venezuelan opposition and the US say the electoral council is full of Maduro loyalists and cannot oversee a free vote.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Venezuela: UN investigators accuse authorities of crimes against humanity

 Human rights investigators say authorities have committed "egregious violations" since 2014.
BBC News
Biodiversity in crisis: World fails to meet a single target on protecting nature, UN warns [Video]

Biodiversity in crisis: World fails to meet a single target on protecting nature, UN warns

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published

India slams Pak at UN: ‘Your PM proudly admits training terrorists’

 India also took on Pakistan at the Human Rights council and the First Secretary Badhe in India's right to reply said, "It has become habitual for Pakistan to..
IndiaTimes

UN investigators accuse Venezuelan government of crimes against humanity

The experts say they delved into nearly 3,000 cases, looked at more than 5,000 killings and concluded...
euronews - Published


UN Mission in Venezuela: "arbitrary executions and the systematic use of torture constitute crimes against humanity" [Video]

UN Mission in Venezuela: "arbitrary executions and the systematic use of torture constitute crimes against humanity"

Nicolás Maduro and the most important ministers are linked to possible "crimes against humanity," said a UN mission on Wednesday when presenting a report that seeks the systematic use of torture and e

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:18Published
Free Balochistan Movement holds protest on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances in London [Video]

Free Balochistan Movement holds protest on International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances in London

The Free Balochistan Movement held a protest demonstration outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:40Published