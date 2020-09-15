Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Liaison: Bill changes are 'belt and braces' to NI protocol

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Johnson explained the Internal Markets Bill changes were a "belt and braces operation" to bolster the protections offered by the protocol.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question [Video]

Liaison: PM refuses to answer Scotland indyref2 question

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to give a clear indication of if he will respond to the Scottish government's request for a second independence referendum. Mr Johnson claimed the return of Scotland to the EU in the event of independence would see the country relinquish more powers than they do as a devolved UK nation at present. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:49Published
Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry [Video]

Liaison: No prospective date for Covid-19 enquiry

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an enquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic will occur in the future, though not at the present moment as it would not be "a good use of official time". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:48Published
Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll [Video]

Johnson warns increase in coronavirus among elderly could lead to rising death toll

Coronavirus cases among the elderly and in care homes are rising as BorisJohnson admitted there was insufficient capacity in the testing system. ThePrime Minister faced MPs as the Government was drawing up a list setting outwho will be at the front of the queue for coronavirus tests after a “colossalspike” in demand.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

Hilary Benn Hilary Benn British Labour politician


Northern Ireland Northern Ireland Part of the United Kingdom situated in the north-east of the island of Ireland, created 1921

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement [Video]

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Liam Neeson fears Covid-19 will kill the arts in his native Northern Ireland [Video]

Liam Neeson fears Covid-19 will kill the arts in his native Northern Ireland

Liam Neeson has expressed fears the Covid-19 pandemic could kill off the arts in his home of Northern Ireland, calling recent government aid a "lifeline".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Johnson slams 'extreme' EU as he defends bid to break treaty

 Boris Johnson yesterday defended his controversial plan to allow ministers to tear up the Brexit divorce deal by suggesting the European Union was being..
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook's $140m Covid relief fund finally reaches NZ: How to get a slice

 Kiwis can finally apply for a slice of Facebook's $140 million (US$100m) fund - which involves cash grants and ad credits. Read More Money is the only language..
New Zealand Herald

Mark Zuckerberg on why he doesn’t want to “put an Apple Watch on your face”

 Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge

Social networks contain multitudes. One day you’re writing about internal dissent over the company’s ability to..
The Verge

Tweets about this