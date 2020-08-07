Farah Khan offers mask to photographer; Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan spotted

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who was isolating himself during the pandemic time, has now spotted outside a gym in Mumbai's Juhu area. The Bollywood hunk spotted in his post quarantine look. Varun was seen looking dapper in his noir blue pants paired with an orange tee underneath a jacket. He further elevated his look with orange coloured chunky sneakers while wearing a face mask keeping safety in mind. B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted chilling with her dog Leo. She looked gorgeous in black outfit. She has resumed shooting after months of quarantining herself. Abhishek Bachchan also snapped by the paparazzi in Juhu area.
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani to pair up opposite each other in Raj Mehta's romantic comedy. The two have also signed the dotted lines yesterday at Karan Johar's office. Shah Rukh Khan to be part of Yash Raj Films' 50th-anniversary project - Pathan. The film will be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing negative on August 08. Junior Bachchan reached home after fully recovering from COVID-19. Big B family members who tested positive (except Jaya Bachchan) recovered after contracting the virus.
Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is reportedly going off-air from 3rd October. The show would not be replaced by Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. Tiger Shroff to debut as a singer, shares the poster of his single titled 'Unbelievable'
Action star Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a studio in Juhu. Amyra Dastur was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Saiee Manjrekar posed for shutterbugs outside a gym. Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri spotted at Mumbai airport. She smiled at shutter bugs. Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter was seen wearing PPE kit at Mumbai airport.
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was spotted outside Avidesh Studio in Mumbai's Juhu area on August 13. He was snapped wearing black hoodie with surgical face mask. Tiger will be next seen in 'Heropanti 2' and 'Rambo' on work front. On the other side, actress Karishma Lala Sharma was snapped outside a clinic in Mumbai's Andheri area. She wore black mask and paired it with ruffled jumpsuit and pump shoes. Film producer Bunty Walia was spotted at residence of Sanjay Dutt.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meeting comes as the opposition parties have been accusing the ruling BJP-JDU combine of politicising the actor’s death for political gains. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Tuesday cited the AIIMS team findings submitted to the CBI and claimed that an effort had been made to garner votes by politicising the actor’s death and defaming Maharashtra government and Mumbai police. The actor had been found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different angles of the case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on September 30. Currently, CBI is investigating actor's death. Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly died by suicide on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.
A sequel to the 1991 cult film Sadak, the latest release Sadak 2 starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Jisshu SenGupta, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover comes across as a half-hearted attempt that lacks the charm and nostalgia of the '90s. Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, who returned to direction after 20 years, the film has a lot of potholes be it story, screenplay or even direction. The story is about Alia's Aarya and Aditya's Vishal going to Mount Kailash with Ravi Kishore played by Dutt as their taxi driver. While Aarya is on a mission to bust the racket of fake godmen, she puts her own life in danger and before she realises who's on her side and who's not, she finds a saviour and a guardian angel in Ravi. Next 2 hours 13 mins is about how this road trip turns out to be a revelation for both Aarya and Vishal and how Ravi gets the closure he's seeking after he has lost the love of his life, Pooja. Sadak 2 is a wasted opportunity where even the best of lineup in terms of actors and director couldn't save a sinking ship. However, one thing is sure that the raging nepotism debate has nothing to do with the film being good or bad.
Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Sadak 2 is a sequel to his 1991 hit Sadak which Starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead. 30 years later the sequel stars Bhatt's younger daughter Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, whereas Dutt returns to reprise his character of taxi-driver Ravi. Sadak 2 promises to be a revenge-thriller drama and an ode to love. Jisshu Sengupta, Makrand Deshpande, Priyanka Bose and Gulshan Grover play the supporting roles. Here's our review for Sadak 2
Bollywood celebrities were spotted at several places in Mumbai on Friday. Celebrities stepped out taking necessary precautions and wearing masks. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted. Varun and Kiara were seen together at the old Dharma Productions office. Aditya was seen at R Balki’s office while Riddhima was seen stepping out of a salon. Watch the full video for more.
Actor John Abraham along with filmmaker Mohit Suri was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra. John wore black attire while Suri was seen in casual look. Both were happily posed for the shutterbugs. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was spotted in Andheri. She looked beautiful in her white attire. Urvashi Rautela also spotted outside a cafe in Juhu. She looked cute in her dress. Meanwhile, Sophie Choudry was snapped in Bandra. She was holding a cute dog and clicked for the paparazzi.
Actor Varun Dhawan was snapped in Mumbai's Juhu. He looked hot in his sporty attire. Varun also posed for the shutterbugs. Meanwhile, Actress Amrita Arora was spotted with her family at Kareena Kapoor's residence in Bandra. She was accompanied by her husband Shakeel Ladak and kids. The family also clicked for paparazzi.
Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was spotted at Juhu, outside a studio for dubbing of her upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb'. Nora Fatehi was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Sonali Bendre posed for shutterbugs outside Kromakay salon in Juhu. Sussanne Khan was also snapped outside the same salon. She was seen wearing corona shield to prevent herself from the contagious disease.
Former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Devendra Fadnavis reacted over the action taken against bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut by BMC. He said, "If it's an action against all illegal activities then it's understandable, but selective action shows biased attitude of government." The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started the demolition of structural violations carried out at actor Kangana Ranaut's office in suburban's Bandra's Pali Hill.
Kangana Ranaut is now on her way to Mumbai amid a heated war of words with the Shiv Sena over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Kangana was seen offering her prayers at a temple before heading to Mumbai. The actor, who has been extremely critical of the Mumbai police recently, also tweeted to say that Maharashtra government & their goons are attempting to demolish her office. Mumbai's civic body BMC had yesterday served notice to Kangana Ranaut for alleged illegal constructions at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hills. The actor has alleged that she is being targeted for taking on the Shiv Sena over the probe into Sushant death case and the drug angle. Kangana’s lawyer also released a statement saying that the notice sent by the BMC was bad-in-law and a bid to intimidate the actor. Kangana has been granted Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, after the actor requested the centre to provide her security as she has no faith in the Mumbai police. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08. The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises. Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020. Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors. Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".