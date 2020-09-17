Vehicles submerged as Hurricane Sally floods Pensacola

Florida's Pensacola has been flooded due to strong coastal surges bringing seawater into urban and residential areas.

Footage filmed by Twitter user @letsbevintagefriends on September 16 shows strong flooding in Big Lagoon State Park where vehicles are seen mostly submerged.

Further footage filmed by @ArcadetheHusky shows a local Pensacola street with knee-deep levels of flooding.

Hurricane Sally has since been downgraded to Tropical Depression but there are still widespread power outages in parts of Florida and Alabama.