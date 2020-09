As the 2020 calendar year continues to show no mercy, a shocking video shows an alligator swimming just outside an Alabama woman's home.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Alabama State in the southeastern United States Hurricane Sally Pummels Alabama and Florida Coasts



Hurricane Sally was upgraded to a Category 2 storm, hitting shore early on Wednesday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published on January 1, 1970 One-time Hurricane Sally not through with Florida or Alabama yet River flooding feared from waterways swollen by storm's torrential rains, and flash floods possible as Sally moves through Alabama, Georgia and Carolinas.

CBS News 54 minutes ago Hurricane Sally makes landfall in Alabama



Hurricane Sally has made landfall in Alabama as a Category 2 storm, pushing asurge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain. Forecastersbelieve the rain will cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle toMississippi and well inland in the days ahead. Moving at just three miles-per-hour, Sally finally came ashore at 4.45am, with top winds of 105 mph, theNational Hurricane Center said. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970