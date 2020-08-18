Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

Global  
 

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no U.S. trade deal.

Sen. Mitt Romney questions Sen. Ron Johnson's investigation of Joe Biden, says it has 'earmarks of a political exercise'

 As Sen. Ron Johnson gets ready to release an investigative report on Joe Biden, Mitt Romney, steps up his criticisms of probe, calling it political.
Does Biden Need a Higher Gear? Some Democrats Think So.

 As President Trump’s campaign barrels ahead with crowded rallies and in-person door-knocking, some Democratic officials in battleground states are warning that..
US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to five points [Video]

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to five points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall [Video]

Jim Carrey Will Play Joe Biden On 'SNL' This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement on Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election when it debuts on October 3rd. "SNL" usually nabs more attention during election years. Incorporating Carrey into the mix with Baldwin's Trump should provide buzzy moments.

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall [Video]

'SNL' Has A Joe Biden Joining Them This Fall

Jim Carrey will play the Democratic nominee and former vice president on this season of "SNL". NBC made the announcement this Wednesday, according to CNN. The variety series will return just in time for the 2020 presidential election as well. The new season, its 46th on tv, debuts on October 3rd, just a handful of Sundays from now. "SNL" is planning on having "a limited in-studio audience" at Rockefeller Center for this season.

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit' [Video]

Joe Biden warns UK: No US trade deal if Irish peace deal becomes 'casualty of Brexit'

The US presidential candidate's warning comes amid international dismay at the UK government's plan to overrule parts of the legally-binding EU divorce deal.View on euronews

Brexit briefing: 105 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 105 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol [Video]

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol. Mr Johnson explained the Internal Markets Bill changes were a "belt and braces operation" to bolster the protections offered by the protocol. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement [Video]

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.

Liam Neeson fears Covid-19 will kill the arts in his native Northern Ireland [Video]

Liam Neeson fears Covid-19 will kill the arts in his native Northern Ireland

Liam Neeson has expressed fears the Covid-19 pandemic could kill off the arts in his home of Northern Ireland, calling recent government aid a "lifeline".

Lionel Messi wins fight to trademark his logo

 The European Union's highest court rules in favour of the footballer after a nine-year legal battle.
Banksy loses battle with greetings card firm over 'flower bomber' trademark

 The elusive artist was "inconsistent with honest practices" in the case, EU authorities say.
Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule [Video]

Migrant crisis: EU chief set to unveil new policy to replace Dublin asylum rule

Ex-head of world athletics jailed for corruption [Video]

Ex-head of world athletics jailed for corruption

Senegal's Lamine Diack, the former head of world athletics' governing body, was convicted in France on Wednesday of corruption in a Russian doping scandal and sentenced to spend at least two years in prison. Adam Reed reports.

Mexico's millionaire making jet 'raffle' [Video]

Mexico's millionaire making jet 'raffle'

Mexico's national lottery on Tuesday was set to create 100 millionaires with a much-hyped raffle, that also included a luxury presidential jet among the prizes on offer. Adam Reed reports.

Highway plan around pyramids alarms Egyptologists [Video]

Highway plan around pyramids alarms Egyptologists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry. Adam Reed reports.

Biden says US trade deal hinges on UK 'respect' for Good Friday Agreement

The presidential candidate says peace in Northern Ireland cannot become a "casualty of Brexit".
US Presidential Candidate Biden: No trade deal unless UK respect N. Irish peace deal

Joe Biden warns UK against breaking Brexit deal

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Biden said: "We can't allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought...
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and..

