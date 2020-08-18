Biden warning for a US-UK post-Brexit trade deal

Liaison: Bill changes are "belt and braces" to NI protocol



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government's decision to pursue changes to the Internal Markets Bill, even though they may breach international law, after Chair of the European Union Future Relationship Committee Hilary Benn raised the existence of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol. Mr Johnson explained the Internal Markets Bill changes were a "belt and braces operation" to bolster the protections offered by the protocol. Report by Blairm.

