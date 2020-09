The Rebound Tampa Bay: The state of small businesses ABC Action News - Duration: 14:47s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 14:47s - Published The Rebound Tampa Bay: The state of small businesses Rolando Lopez, with CFO Associates in Tampa, joins the podcast to talk about the help small businesses can still apply for a receive as well as what his clients have reported back to him about the help (or lack thereof) previous loans and assistance gave them during the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend