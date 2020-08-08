Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills.

"I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation.

Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," she tweeted.

Her resignation came soon after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab, and announced that the Union minister will quit the government in protest.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Harsimrat Kaur Badal Harsimrat Kaur Badal Indian politician

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi Cabinet over Centre's farm Bills

 Akali Dal's Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet today as her party faced heat from farmers in Punjab over..
DNA

Union Council of Ministers Executive authority in India

‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education Policy, 2020, the senior Minister said, "The mother tongue and local language have been given importance in the new education policy. Our mother tongue is not only a way of expression but also an easy medium to learn." "We are one of the youngest countries in the world. Our youth is the power through which we can achieve the biggest of targets. Identifying this power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid emphasis on youth in all fields," he added. The Union Cabinet on July 29 approved National Education Policy 2020 bringing major reforms in higher education

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published
Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances [Video]

Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Bharatiya Kisan Union staged protest in Ludhiana on September 15. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protesters also blocked the roads and streets. Farmers also staged sit-in protest in Ambala against recent agriculture ordinances.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Shiromani Akali Dal Shiromani Akali Dal Political party in India

Lok Sabha takes up two agriculture bills for discussion; Cong, Akali Dal strongly oppose, call them 'Anti-farmers'

 Tomar said that the bills will lead to more investment in agriculture and help improve the income of farmers.
DNA
Alliance doesn't mean we'll agree with whatever BJP says: Akali Dal leader on farm bills [Video]

Alliance doesn't mean we'll agree with whatever BJP says: Akali Dal leader on farm bills

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 17, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on agriculture bills which the party is opposing. He said, "We will protest against agriculture bills in both the houses of Parliament. We are an independent party and the alliance does not mean that we have to agree with whatever they (BJP) say." "They have their own agenda, we have ours," the SAD leader added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

Sukhbir Singh Badal Sukhbir Singh Badal Indian politician

Watch: Two Madhya Pradesh cops drag Sikh by hair, suspended [Video]

Watch: Two Madhya Pradesh cops drag Sikh by hair, suspended

Two police personnel were suspended on dragging a sikh by hair in Madhya Pradesh. The suspended cops included an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, a Sikh is seen being pushed around, dragged by his hair by a cop. Another sikh is being seen requesting cops not to beat his companion. The incident, which took place in full public view, was shot in a 50-second video. It reportedly happened on Thursday at Palsud in Barwani district during a checking of vehicles by the two cops. The sikh, identified as Prem Singh, is a resident of Palsud town. Prem Singh is also said to be a granthi at the local Gurdwara. Granthi is caretaker of a gurdwara and reader of Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism. The incident sparked a nationwide outrage among members of Sikh community. Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Narendra Saluja tweeted the video and criticised police. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published

Punjab, India Punjab, India State in northern India

Farmers will protest outside Parliament against farm bills: Haryana BKU leader

 Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh on Tuesday said that farmers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will hold a protest on Wednesday outside..
IndiaTimes

Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Lower house of the Parliament of India

Did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year, Centre claims

 Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the meeting was organised by a not-for-profit..
DNA

Government says it did not incur expenses for 'Howdy-Modi' event in Houston last year

 "A US-based not-for-profit organisation namely the Texas India Forum Inc. organised an event titled, 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures' in Houston on..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigns from government in protest against farm bills

Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday (September 17) evening resigned...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-DayDNAIndian Express



Tweets about this

AsifMasoodAAI

Asif Masood https://t.co/UI3pGHCGS7 Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills. 6 minutes ago

satyasheel15

Satyasheel Farmers or opportunity... India TV News: Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Union Cabinet in protest against farm Bills, s… https://t.co/ekbAmm6Iut 15 minutes ago

RAJESHKUMARJ206

RAJESH KUMAR RT @timesofindia: Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills "I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-… 22 minutes ago

vaanagiriyaan

vanagirian Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi Cabinet over Centre's farmers' Bills Akali Dal's Union minister Hars… https://t.co/QelmZS71kd 1 hour ago

NewIndianXpress

The New Indian Express Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the only SAD representative in the Narendra Modi government, submitted her res… https://t.co/LniUCcnMeL 1 hour ago

TheKunalDoley

Kunal Doley RT @EastMojo: #National: Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that his party would continue to support @BJP4India but would contin… 1 hour ago

EastMojo

EastMojo #National: Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that his party would continue to support @BJP4India but wo… https://t.co/JDFpaXnYcT 1 hour ago

timesofindia

The Times Of India Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills "I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against… https://t.co/LcZGrFAxc7 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances [Video]

Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged protest in Amritsar on September 14. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published