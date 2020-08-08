Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills.

"I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation.

Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," she tweeted.

Her resignation came soon after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab, and announced that the Union minister will quit the government in protest.