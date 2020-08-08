Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills.
"I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation.
Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," she tweeted.
Her resignation came soon after her husband and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal strongly opposed the bills in Lok Sabha, claiming that they will "destroy" the agriculture sector in Punjab, and announced that the Union minister will quit the government in protest.
Bharatiya Kisan Union staged protest in Ludhiana on September 15. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protesters also blocked the roads and streets. Farmers also staged sit-in protest in Ambala against recent agriculture ordinances.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 17, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder spoke on agriculture bills which the party is opposing. He said, "We will protest against agriculture bills in both the houses of Parliament. We are an independent party and the alliance does not mean that we have to agree with whatever they (BJP) say." "They have their own agenda, we have ours," the SAD leader added.
Two police personnel were suspended on dragging a sikh by hair in Madhya Pradesh. The suspended cops included an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, a Sikh is seen being pushed around, dragged by his hair by a cop. Another sikh is being seen requesting cops not to beat his companion. The incident, which took place in full public view, was shot in a 50-second video. It reportedly happened on Thursday at Palsud in Barwani district during a checking of vehicles by the two cops. The sikh, identified as Prem Singh, is a resident of Palsud town. Prem Singh is also said to be a granthi at the local Gurdwara. Granthi is caretaker of a gurdwara and reader of Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism. The incident sparked a nationwide outrage among members of Sikh community. Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Narendra Saluja tweeted the video and criticised police. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to condemn the incident.
