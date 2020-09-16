Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson COVID Recovery: Making Out With Suki Waterhouse

Looks like Robert Pattinson has recovered from coronavirus.

The Batman actor was photographed making out with his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse in a London park on Wednesday.

Perhaps fighting off a deadly disease made R.Patz a little less shy about showing his love for Waterhouse in front of photographers.

The diagnosis caused production on The Batman, which had just resumed, to be "temporarily paused" on September 3, according to a statement Warner Bros provided to CBS News.

The studio didn't confirm that Pattinson was the member of the production who tested positive but said the individual who did "is isolating in accordance with established protocols."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pic: Robert Pattinson with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson, who had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month was recently snapped with...
IndiaTimes - Published

Robert Pattinson Photographed for First Time After Coronavirus Diagnosis, Looks Happy in London with Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson was photographed for the first time since his Coronavirus diagnosis and he was...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

TeamStatement

StatementTeam 🌫 Robert Pattinson Celebrates COVID Recovery by Publicly Making Out With Suki Waterhouse https://t.co/K7VxWTXQvp https://t.co/N72mLUV4ZD 32 minutes ago

CanIndiaNews

CanIndia News Editor Robert Pattinson back on 'The Batman' set post Covid recovery https://t.co/CgjcWVBJGv... https://t.co/eSC7e8EM1Y 46 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ Robert Pattinson Celebrates COVID Recovery by Publicly Making Out With Suki Waterhouse https://t.co/HJoH7IJWF9… https://t.co/aTGtMSeJF2 48 minutes ago

sarajohnson983

Sara Johnson Robert Pattinson Celebrates COVID Recovery by Publicly Making Out With Suki Waterhouse https://t.co/KdMEGmEyhb https://t.co/7WE2kEaIut 49 minutes ago

KTCityTimes

City Times #Batman star #RobertPattinson back on set to shoot from film after recovering from #Coronavirus.… https://t.co/enVO9KHeKN 2 hours ago

KevinJMiller4

Kevin J. Miller 9. I wish Robert Pattinson a full recovery from Covid. Nonetheless, I must ask: If "The Batman" trailer made you wa… https://t.co/DCeTTW0Wyl 2 days ago

gleneris

gleneris 🍋🐝 RT @JackKennedy: Praying to the cursed Madame Tussauds wax statue of Robert Pattinson for his speedy recovery from COVID 🙏 https://t.co/BfG… 4 days ago

DanielCannon92

Daniel Cannon Awesome poster! And I would like to wish Robert Pattinson a speedy recovery from Covid. Can't wait to see him in ac… https://t.co/dWuuQ7Ay6I 5 days ago