The Queen and her Prime Ministers

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:24s
Queen Elizabeth has overseen fourteen Prime Ministers throughout her reign.

Although the monarch is politically neutral, she develops strong relationships with those at the head of the government.

Report by Mooresn.

Elizabeth II Elizabeth II Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms since 1952

