The Queen and her Prime Ministers

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer has made his first in-person visit to Scotland, visiting the University of Edinburgh's Queen's Medical Research Institute. Mr Starmer made the journey after spending days in isolation awaiting Covid-19 test results for one of his children, which came back negative yesterday. Report by Connerv.
Baroness Harding says the current demand for coronavirus testing is "multiples" of the overall testing supply, making access increasingly challenging for the public. Though she acknowledged a delay caused by a shortfall in laboratory processing capacity, she also suggested demand from people without Covid-19 symptoms was putting a strain on the system. Report by Connerv.
The public have continued to struggle to access testing for coronavirus in the UK, as a shortfall in processing infrastructure causes a logjam in laboratories. Report by Connerv.