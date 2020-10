In the memoir, Obama covers his early political career through first election and early oval office years.



Related videos from verified sources The Comey Rule on Showtime - "The Loyalty Dinner" Clip



Check out the official "The Loyalty Dinner" clip from the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey. It stars Jeff Daniels,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:43 Published 2 weeks ago Barack Obama's Memoir, 'A Promised Land,' to be released in November



Penguin Random House announced that former President Obama's memoir will be released worldwide on Nov. 17 in 25 languages. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago The Comey Rule on Showtime - Official Trailer 2



Check out the official trailer 2 for the Showtime political miniseries The Comey Rule, based on the book A Higher Loyalty by former FBI director James Comey. It stars Jeff Daniels, Brendan Gleeson,.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 01:30 Published 3 weeks ago