Singer blanks Tigers, Royals have won 7 of 8 games Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 days ago Singer blanks Tigers, Royals have won 7 of 8 games Brady Singer was stellar for a second straight start, allowing two hits in six innings, and the Kansas City Royals blanked the Detroit Tigers 4-0. 0

