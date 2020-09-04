Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event

Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event

Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event

On the campaign trail, President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., makes a stop in Idaho once again.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

IdahoNews6

Idaho News 6 Donald Trump Jr. visits Idaho for fundraising event https://t.co/QKZhlUTIel https://t.co/u8r6N9sfaN 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit [Video]

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published