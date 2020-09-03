Global  
 

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday.

He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake.

Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police.

Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin.

Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip.

Biden and Sen.

Kamala Harris, have both spoken with Blake's family prior to the trip.


