Jacob Blake, Man Shot By Police In Kenosha, Out Of Intensive Care; Joe Biden Visits Blake Family
Jacob Blake, Man Shot By Police In Kenosha, Out Of Intensive Care; Joe Biden Visits Blake Family
Biden and his wife, Jill, met privately with Blake's parents, siblings, and members of his legal team at the Milwaukee airport before traveling to Kenosha, where Blake was shot on Aug.
23.
